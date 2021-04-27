Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

