Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report sales of $25.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $111.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $121.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,665,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 71,875 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 207,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 58,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 3,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,779. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.48 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.