Hashgard Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $123,046.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.00793890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.47 or 0.08192674 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.