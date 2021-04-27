Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $363.72 million, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

