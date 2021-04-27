HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,566. The stock has a market cap of $487.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $18.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBT shares. Raymond James cut shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

