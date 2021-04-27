HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Increased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.99. 29,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.