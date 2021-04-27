Head-To-Head Comparison: Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) vs. The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Burberry Group and The Bank of East Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 1 8 3 0 2.17 The Bank of East Asia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and The Bank of East Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A The Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burberry Group and The Bank of East Asia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.37 billion 3.47 $154.73 million $1.01 28.62 The Bank of East Asia $4.13 billion 1.50 $415.98 million $0.11 19.36

The Bank of East Asia has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group. The Bank of East Asia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burberry Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Burberry Group beats The Bank of East Asia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It markets its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts. As of March 28, 2020, the company operated 218 mainline stores, 149 concession stores, 54 outlets, and 44 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; trade settlement and financing services; onshore and offshore loans; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, pet, medical, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it provides private banking services comprises investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates approximately 170 outlets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, other Asian countries and regions, and internationally. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

