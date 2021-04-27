Head to Head Contrast: SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Mexico Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mexico Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than The Mexico Fund.

Profitability

This table compares The Mexico Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 37.91% 8.50% 3.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Mexico Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Mexico Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $40.09 million 6.26 $22.94 million $1.41 11.09

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Mexico Fund.

Volatility and Risk

The Mexico Fund has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats The Mexico Fund on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc. was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

