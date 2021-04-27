HeartBout (HB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,304.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $354,251.25 and approximately $8,304.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00066359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.00811523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,441.86 or 0.08047749 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

