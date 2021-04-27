Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,745. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.