Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) PT Raised to $50.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,326,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

