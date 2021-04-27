Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 5.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.28. 24,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,202,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

HLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 438,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 465,698 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

