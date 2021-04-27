Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Marriott International worth $40,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.