Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.52. 15,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. The stock has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

