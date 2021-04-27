Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $21.68 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.95.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.04. 27,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.69. The company has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

