Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.39.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.19. 5,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.03 and a fifty-two week high of $331.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.