Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,978 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

