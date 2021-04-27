Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HESAY opened at $127.10 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $128.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

