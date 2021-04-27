HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDB traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,337. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.