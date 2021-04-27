HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. 440,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $249.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

