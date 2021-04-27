HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,198. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

