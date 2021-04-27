Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stake Boosted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.