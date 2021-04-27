Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 315.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.