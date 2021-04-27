Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $249.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.