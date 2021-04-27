Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $10,435,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $8,403,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

ANF opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

