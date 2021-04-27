Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

PFC opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.