Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 192,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 33,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 380,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

