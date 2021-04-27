Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 46,700 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $936.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

