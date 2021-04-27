Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

HTHIY opened at $95.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

