HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$19.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.55. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.76. The company has a market cap of C$612.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

