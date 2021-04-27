Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.28

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 1291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

