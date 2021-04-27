HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

HomeStreet stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $907.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

