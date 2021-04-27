HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $907.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

