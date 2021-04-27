Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRZN. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

