Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 217,716 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

