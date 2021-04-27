HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $29.33

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $30.36. HSBC shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 65,636 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $381,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HSBC by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $1,521,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

