Humana (HUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $7.21 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 21.25-21.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $21.25-21.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $446.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.59. Humana has a 52 week low of $359.46 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.