Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.88

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $34.87. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 9,710 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $223.79 million, a P/E ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

