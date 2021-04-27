HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA cut HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $18.77 on Friday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HUYA by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after buying an additional 533,599 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HUYA by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after buying an additional 826,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 3,511.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,494,000 after buying an additional 2,707,383 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

