IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.