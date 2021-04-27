IBM Retirement Fund Sells 479 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 151,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $238.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average of $214.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

