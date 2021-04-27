IBM Retirement Fund Sells 721 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $183.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

