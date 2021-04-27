IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.