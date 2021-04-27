ichi.farm Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00277339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.01054018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00710965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.41 or 1.02263897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.