IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $240.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.13.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $225.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.61. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

