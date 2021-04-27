IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 7.39-7.71 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.39-7.71 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDXX stock opened at $558.42 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $263.95 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.15 and its 200 day moving average is $483.58.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

