Idle Price Tops $14.11 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.11 or 0.00025653 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and $397,631.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Buying and Selling Idle

