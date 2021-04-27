Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $22.01 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

