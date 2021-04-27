Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.95.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $420.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.