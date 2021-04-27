Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

